Abel

Kernersville – Mr. Timothy “Timmy” George Abel, Jr. passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County, May 24, 1987, to Timo-thy George Abel, Sr., and Brenda Weymouth Abel. He was a loving son, brother, husband, fa-ther, and friend. He was a true family man who was a very compassionate and giving person. Timmy loved fixing and riding his dirt bikes with his loved ones. He was a long time Cyclotron Engineer at Siemens. Timmy was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Annette Abel, and his maternal grandparents, Richard and Donna Weymouth.

Surviving are his loving wife, Carla Rose Abel, his son, Ace Aaron Abel, stepchildren, Tyler Evan Speaks, and Skylar Rose Speaks, a sister, Cindy Tarpley (Charles), a brother, Trey Abel (Taylor Dolan) two nephews, Chance Abel-Tarpley, and Chasin Lee Tarpley, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, many loving friends, and his dog, Daisey “his blue-eyed girl.”

A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Jerry Walker and Rev. David Rorie officiating. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolence may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Go Fund Me link at: https://gofund.me/3f1eb1bf