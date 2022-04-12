A pastor and a scholar

Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC) in Kernersville’s Senior Pastor Mike Gehring, a man of deep faith and an accomplished scholar, recently had his fourth book published. Gehring’s “Losing Church: The Decline, the Pandemic, and Social and Political Storms” is a thought-provoking analysis of issues facing the United Methodist Church and Christian churches in this country, in general.

“My primary motivation for writing the book ‘Losing Church: The Decline, the Pandemic, and Social and Political Storms’ was to help my own parishioners understand the challenges that are facing not only the United Methodist denomination, but local churches as well,” Gehring said.

For more, see the Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Thursday, April 14, 2022 editions.