A love of running

Colleen Wait didn’t start running until she was 40. She is now 57 and runs on average 45 miles per week.

Wait runs for many reasons but her main one is staying healthy.

“I have lots of friends who can’t run and God blessed me with this ability,” she said. “I’m not super-fast, I’m not elite, but I have the ability to run distances, up to 50-mile races and I just keep going. As long as I can, as long as I’m blessed to have the good health and the strength, I’m going to. As long as I’m still having fun, I’m going to keep going.”

For more, see the Thursday, May 4, 2023 edition.