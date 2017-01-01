On Tuesday October 17, media personnel were invited to tour the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC).
“We are operating out of transparency,” said Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. The tour gave media outlets unprecedented access inside the Detention Center. For more, see the Tuesday, October 24 edition.
A look inside the FCLEDC
