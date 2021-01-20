A Few Things Happening This Week

Inauguration Day is this week on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 with our 46th President being sworn into office. My hope is that President Biden will be successful because, if he is then our country will be too. Thank goodness, we have not seen the hatred in Kernersville that has been shown on TV. As a community we support and care for one another and I just hope the Kernersville Kindness spreads around the world.

A few other relevant events are happening this week. The Table Food Truck will be at Musten and Crutchfield on Tuesdays starting at 5pm providing a FREE Community Meal. This is a drive through to-go meal and is available to anyone in need. Also, the Town of Kernersville’s Public Services will hold its annual Electronics Recycling on January 18-28, 2021. Please put your electronic items like televisions, monitors, computers and printers out by 7AM on your normal day of service to be picked up. Items cannot weigh over 200 lbs.

You can watch the Board of Aldermen monthly meetings on YouTube by searching Town of Kernersville. Please subscribe to the channel so you will be notified when new videos are available. After each Board of Aldermen meeting, I do a short video on Facebook providing a recap of our meetings. You may watch my videos on the Jenny Fulton Kernersville Alderman page on Facebook. Don’t forget to Like my page so that you can keep up with what’s happening in Kernersville.

I cannot stress enough how important it is to Wash your hands, Wear your mask and Wait at least six feet apart. Good news, the vaccine has arrived and is available through the Forsyth County Public Health Department for those 65 and older. Their number is 336-703-2081.

Our community lost a dear friend last week, Gene Stafford. He was always smiling and taking pictures. My friend would come to pickle world just to buy one jar of Miss Jenny’s Bread and Butter Pickles and would stay and talk for hours. I’m going to miss Gene very much! Prayers to his family. Make sure you tell those you love “I love you” and hug them just a little tighter! Stay safe and healthy!

Jenny Fulton is Mayor Pro Tem of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen.