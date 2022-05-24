6th District victory

U. S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning, who was unopposed in last week’s May 17 Democratic primary, will face a Republican candidate who does not actually reside in the 6th Congressional District in the November mid-term election.

GOP candidate Christian Castelli, whose filing with the Forsyth County Board of Elections lists a P.O. Box in Asheboro as his address, defeated six other candidates in the Republican primary. For more, see the Tuesday, May 24, 2022 edition.