U. S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning, who was unopposed in last week’s May 17 Democratic primary, will face a Republican candidate who does not actually reside in the 6th Congressional District in the November mid-term election.
GOP candidate Christian Castelli, whose filing with the Forsyth County Board of Elections lists a P.O. Box in Asheboro as his address, defeated six other candidates in the Republican primary. For more, see the Tuesday, May 24, 2022 edition.
6th District victory
U. S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning, who was unopposed in last week’s May 17 Democratic primary, will face a Republican candidate who does not actually reside in the 6th Congressional District in the November mid-term election.
Previous post: Arson charge
Next post: KES Teacher of the Year