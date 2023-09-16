“50th Plus 2 Reunion”

The Reunion Committee for the East Forsyth High School Class of 1971 has set the date for their “50th Plus 2 Reunion,” which is two years later. The date has been set for September 16, 2023 and will be held at the Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem. The original reunion was cancelled in 2021 due to restrictions placed on large group gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic. For more, see the Tuesday, August 8, 2023 edition.