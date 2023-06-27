4th of July celebrations

To honor Fourth of July, Kernersville will offer celebratory events for families and friends on Saturday, July 1 and Tuesday, July 4.

Independence Day 5K Run

The Kernersville Rotary Club is hosting their 28th annual Fourth of July 5K on Saturday, July 1 at 8 a.m. Along with the 5K (3.1 miles), there will also be a 1.5 mile run that will begin at 8:15 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Kernersville is hosting their annual Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at Kernersville Elementary School (KES) and will end at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Broad Street.

Before the parade, Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Kernersville will provide breakfast to veterans and family at 8 a.m.

“I really look forward to seeing the veterans every year, getting to talk with everybody and seeing how everybody has done over the past year and just being part of the community,” said Ashley Samuels, Rotary Club member and manager for the Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Kernersville branch.

