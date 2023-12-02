Crockett

Kernersville – William “Bill” Douglas Crockett, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Wythe County, VA to the late Magdelene Porter Crockett and John Robinson Crockett. Growing up, Bill had a passion for baseball and was an excellent player, playing until the age of 32. He loved sports in general and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves, the LA Clippers, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. He worked for Burlington Industries for 23 years as a supervisor and eventually retired from Royal Carolina after 13 years of service. Bill loved the outdoors as well, spending his time gardening (which he was really good at), fishing, and hunting. He was a family man and loved his kids and grandkids. Above all things, Bill loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice, JoAnn, and Gay; and one brother, Bob.

Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his loving wife, Della Mae Farris Crockett; four children, James (Tracy), Coody (Elizabeth), Mitch, and Teresa (David); three grandchildren, Austin, Travis, and Aaron; many nieces and nephews; one brother, Don Crockett (Regina); and one sister, Shelva Gravely (Clyde).

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 pm prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill’s honor to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.