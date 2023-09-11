Mabe

Kernersville – Mrs. Nancy Rothrock Mabe, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on September 4, 1942, in Forsyth County to Conard Jackson and Gretchen Hedgecock Rothrock. Nancy was a faithful member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer Mabe, Jr; two brothers, James Rothrock and Donald Rothrock; and one sister, Judy Chenoweth.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Bell (husband, Craig); two grandsons, Dillon Bell (fiancé, Katie) and Cole Bell; two great grandchildren, Jackson Cooper Bell and Josie Mae Bell; one brother, Kenneth Rothrock (wife, Denise); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Nancy will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Ireson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a Hospice organization of the donor’s choosing. Online condolences maybe made at www.hayworth-miller.com.