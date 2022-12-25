Largen

Kernersville – John E. Largen III, age 74, of 5816 Kenville Green Circle, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa. He was loved by family and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 1:00pm on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Michael J. Gehring and Dr. Al Ward officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends following the inurnment in the Church Commons Area.

John was born in Forsyth County, March 9, 1948, to the late John E. Largen Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Ervin Largen. He was an exceptional people person which translated into a successful career in sales. He could fix anything, loved to tinker, and always enjoyed helping others. He was deeply devoted to his family, loved sunsets at the beach, traveling the world, and socializing with his friends.

He was a long-time member of Main Street United Methodist Church and enjoyed services with his back pew buddies. He was a Coast Guard Veteran and an active member of the Kernersville VFW.

Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Cindy Smith Largen; two sons, Ashley Largen (Cass), and Andy Largen (Becky); sister, Cheryl McKinney (Glenn); brothers, Donald Largen, and David Largen; and grandchildren, Caroline, Tyler, and James Largen.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Main Street UMC, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, Körner’s Folly, or a charity of your choice.

