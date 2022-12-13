Taylor

Stephen “Steve” Ray Taylor, 63, died on Dec 13, 2022 at the Trellis KBR Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC.

Steve was born August 5, 1959 to Ralph and the late Betty Taylor in Ripley, WV. He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1977.

He worked in the coal industry in WV before relocating to NC in 1986. He worked various jobs before his employment with Hoyt Wire Cloth of Lancaster, PA in 1989, then Riley and Associates of Siler City, NC followed by Major Wire of Montreal, Canada. He started his own business in 2014 as Taylor Industrial Solutions Inc. He advised and supplied industrial manufacturing parts to rock quarries, sand plants, and recycling operations in NC and SC. He was forced to retire with failing health in fall 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Wooten Herring Taylor of the home; his children, Stephen Taylor and wife, Nikki, and their sons, Brandon, Ryan and Kyle of Cortland, NY, Jeremy Taylor and his daughters, Kaelyn and Lexi of Ripley, WV, Jordan Pierce and wife, Ashley, and their children, Jane and Henry of Dunwoody, GA. Also surviving is his father, Ralph Taylor; his brothers, Larry Taylor of Kernersville and Ralph Taylor of Ripley, WV; and sister-in-laws, Mary and Barbara Taylor.

He was an active member of Linville Forest Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linville Forest Church of Christ, 450 Linville Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Trellis KBR Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

No formal service per his request.