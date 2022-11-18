Dudley

Kernersville – Judy Cooke Dudley, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born on September 14, 1945, in Catawba County, NC to the late Marvin O’dell and Susie Nance Cooke. Judy was an exceptional, very giving, and com-passionate woman who was devoted to her family, church family, and friends alike. She loved many things like music, art paintings, cooking, and baking, particularly her specialty chocolate chip cookies. But her one true passion was the love for her Lord. She was a faithful member of Triad Baptist Church. Combining her love for music and serving Christ she would use her talent to sing in the choir at church. She could play many instruments, for instance the piano where she learned from her father who travelled with a gospel quartet. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother “Nana”, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Norman Kight Dudley; two sons David Shawn Dudley (Ginger), Michael Shea Dudley (Sherry); as well as four grandchildren Cayley Painter Bowers (Zack), Zack Painter, Cole Dudley, and Anna Paige Dudley.

A memorial service for Judy will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Triad Baptist Church with Rev. Rob Decker officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a private family graveside. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.