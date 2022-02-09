Cavallo

Kay Cavallo10/16/35 – 9/2/22 Kay Lillie Cavallo (nee Lueders) was born in St. Louis to Ray and Ruth Lueders. She passed away peacefully Friday afternoon with her oldest daughter by her side. She had fallen a week earlier and was recovering in the hospital section of Arbor Acres where she and her beloved husband Pete had lived happily for many years. As a girl, she and her younger brother Gary moved to Alexandria, Louisiana where she grew up and graduated from Louisiana State University. It was there that she met her first husband Thomas with whom she had four children, Mike, Karen, Eleanor and David. Later came 4 grandchildren and a great grandchild with another on the way. After brief stays in Champaign Urbana, IL and Oxford, Ohio, Kay and her family of 6 settled in New Orleans where she found work, as her mother had, as a librarian. She worked for many years in the Orleans Parish Public School System as an elementary school librarian where she was able to enjoy her life-long passion for sharing enchanting tales and growing imaginations. After a divorce she met the love of her life, Peter Cavallo. She re-married, acquiring two more children, Maria and Claude, and moved to Kernersville, NC where she and her husband both finished long careers working in the library book industry. She also volunteered for many years with the Crisis Control Ministry. When her mother, who still lived in Alexandria, in the late 1990’s became too frail to manage a household by herself, Kay helped relocate her to the Kernersville area. When Kay herself became too frail to manage a house and 5 dogs, she and Pete relocated to Arbor Acres where they spent many happy years together, never missing an opportunity to praise the food, friends, care and community that Arbor Acres provided. She was a kind and gentle spirit that was always quick to express compassion for others. She loved her little Corgi dogs and is probably taking one for a walk in heaven right now.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund.

1240 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

Director of Philanthropic Arts for Arbor Acres—Denni Peebles 336-721-1161 ext 1322