Kernersville, NC: Julia Mae (Gorsuch) Torrey 84, passed away at Kernersville Medical Center on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Born May 21, 1937 in Clinton, Massachusetts, daughter to the late Ralph and Catherine (McNamara) Gorsuch. She was raised and educated in Winston Salem, North Carolina. In 1967, she moved to North Andover, Massachusetts until 1970 when she married the late Stanley L. Torrey and moved to Plaistow, NH. In 1987, she and Stan relocated to Kingston until 1999 when she retired from the Public Relations Department at Lucent Technologies and moved to Kernersville.

While living in NH, Mrs. Torrey was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plaistow. When she moved to North Carolina, she and her husband became members of the Union Cross Moravian Church of Winston Salem. She was a past member of the Plaistow Fish and Game Club Ladies Auxiliary and then the Union Cross Moravian Church Ladies Fellowship Circle.

Julia enjoyed traveling with Stan and their trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They spent much time at their summer home on Ossipee Lake, NH. She had a tasteful eye and loved interior decorating. Julia had a green thumb and a beautiful garden. She enjoyed a friendly game of bingo and dominos at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville where she had been a resident for over a year.

Julia is survived by her son, Scott S. Torrey of Epping, NH; two daughters, Sheryl L. Baker and husband, Bruce of Chester, NH, and Penny J. Kaster of Salley, SC; three grandchildren, Mark Baker of Chester, Stephen Skidmore of Austin, AK and Wendy Rice and husband, Ryan of Jonesboro, TN; four great-grandchildren, Annaleigh, Emilyn, Allyson and Bryant; brother, James Gorsuch of Hickory, NC; a sister, Lila Vestal of Kernersville, NC and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Stanley L. Torrey; son David L. Torrey; daughter, Catherine E. Lovette; grandson, Daniel B. Baker and son-in-law, Dallas Kaster.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Julia’s Life Celebration to be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home, 116 Main Street, Plaistow, NH. Her funeral service will follow at 12:15pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill, Mass. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send a message of condolence to the family or to share a cherished memory, please visit brooksidechapelfh.com.