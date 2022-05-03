High Point – Shirley Ramona Brown Ball, resident of Arbor Ridge at Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away on May 3, 2022, at Hospice Home of High Point. Shirley was born in High Point, North Carolina on December 14, 1934, daughter of Nellie Gleason Osborne Brown and Steve Daniel Brown. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 66 years, Leonard Andrew Ball and brother, Morris Hunter Brown.

Shirley is survived by son, Steve Ball (Glenda), daughter, Lynn Welborn (Darrell), son Mark Ball (Judy), grandchildren, Rebecca Ball, Michael Ball and Andrew Welborn and his fiancé Whitley Glosson, three step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother Terry Neil Brown, aunt Ronda Rogers, sister-in-law Vernell Lanier, nieces and nephews and special niece Vickie Davis.

Shirley was a creative soul. She leaves behind many beautiful oil paintings, handsewn quilts and handwoven baskets to be treasured by her family. Shirley and Leonard enjoyed camping, especially at the beach and eventually made their home in Shallotte, North Carolina. Upon their return to High Point, and while their health allowed, Shirley and Leonard were active members of Westchester Baptist Church. Dear to her heart was her beloved miniature schnauzer, Loreal (Lolo), so named because “she was worth it.”

The family thanks Dr. Kalsoom Kahn and the staff at the Hayworth Cancer Center at High Point Medical Center, the outstanding staff at Arbor Ridge and Jacqueline Thigpen, AGNP-C.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Eric Peacock officiating. The family requests that memorials be directed to Westchester Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5188 High Point, N.C. 27262, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.