The Kernersville Board of Aldermen has rejected a proposal for nearly 150 townhomes in the Smith Crossing development off Union Cross Road, citing concerns about traffic impacts on a nearby neighborhood.
The Board voted 5-0 against the rezoning request during its Tuesday night, April 3 meeting. For more, see the Tuesday, April 12, 2022 edition.
Townhomes rejected
The Kernersville Board of Aldermen has rejected a proposal for nearly 150 townhomes in the Smith Crossing development off Union Cross Road, citing concerns about traffic impacts on a nearby neighborhood.
Previous post: Break-ins
Next post: Korner’s Folly request