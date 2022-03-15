Fair

John Edward Fair, Sr., 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

A native of Greenville, SC, John was the husband of Patricia Russell “Pat” Fair for 57 years and the son of John Palmer Fair and Liza Elaine Brannon Fair, both deceased. John graduated from Westminster High School in Westminster, SC and attended Brevard College in Brevard, NC. He also studied organ at the Boston Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA. Outside of John’s main career as an IT Specialist and owner/operator of John Fair Systems, Inc., he served full-time and part-time as church organist and choir director for over 60 years. John also played the bassoon in the Boston Pops, and the organ at both the National Cathedral in Washington, DC and at the Mormon Tabernacle in Utah. He has served churches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia of all denominations. John served as the organist for Main Street United Methodist Church for sixteen years. John was a Mason and a member of the Oasis Shrine.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; two sons, John Edward Fair, Jr. and wife, Polly, and Russell Christian Fair and wife, Julie; four grandsons, Nic Fair and wife, Anna, Aaron Fair and wife, Amber, Ben Fair, and Taylor Kirby and wife, Heather; two granddaughters, Courtney Elaine Nelson and husband, Zach, and Racheal Christanne Fair; four great grandchildren, Jordyn Fair, Aubry Fair, Ryker Kirby, and Sully Nelson; one sister, Sandra Potter and husband, James; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd Fair; and brother, William Brannon Fair.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Michael J. Gehring, Rev. Phil Kuntz, and Mother Frances Cox of St. Matthews Episcopal Church officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will greet friends following the service in the Church Commons Area.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284 or to the Shepherd’s Center-Kernersville, 636 Gralin St., Kernersville, NC 27284.