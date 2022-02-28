Simcox

Kevin Dale Simcox, age 49, of Athens, TN, received his healing on February 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer Grimes, Mildred Simcox and Mildred Evers. Kevin was an employee of Denso Manufacturing. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Richelle Wallingford Simcox; children, Amber Simcox Hindenburg (Erik), Madison Simcox, Jackson King, Berkeley King, and Kennedy King; grandchildren, Noah and Elijah Hindenburg; parents, Harold and Patsy Grimes Simcox; grandfather, Charles Simcox (Phyllis); sister, Angela Simcox Rabey (John). The family will receive friends 2:30-4:00 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 4:00 pm officiated by Rev. Keith Weaver. In lieu of flowers please contact the family to assist with medical expenses. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.mynattfh.com.