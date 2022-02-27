Smith

Gary Hugh Smith, 81, was called home on February 27, 2022. Gary was born in Forsyth County to Chester and Ida Faye Smith on March 7, 1940. After attending Glenn High School, he went to work at Reynolds Tobacco Company and retired after 35 years of service. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Lambeth. In his younger days, he loved participating in horse shows especially barrel racing. He loved working outside and spending as much time as he could on his tractor. He could fix most anything and was always willing to help a friend. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate heart.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Wade Gabard, sis-ters-in-law Betty Smith and Barbara Atkins, and nephews, Timmy Gabard, Randy Stafford and Shawn Smith.

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, Carol, he is survived by his two children, Peggy Smith James and Gregory Smith; his grandchildren, Derrick James (Mandy), Ian Smith and Shane Aa-ron and his great-grandchild Carter James. His surviving siblings are his brother Monroe Smith, sister Janice Stafford (Boyd), sister-in-law Becky Smith (Don) and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, his best friend James Martin and a host of good friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday, March 3th at Hayworth Miller, 3950 Macy Grove Rd Kernersville, NC 27284. The funeral service will be held Friday, March 4th at 2pm at Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn Hi Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27107.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Glenn View Baptist Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.