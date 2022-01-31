Clark

Oak Ridge – Mrs. Virginia “Ginger” Roe Clark, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She was born on March 14, 1940 in Washington, DC to John and Katie Roe. Ginger was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville. When she was able, she was very active there working with Vacation Bible School as well as the chocolate Easter egg program. Ginger retired after many years as an insurance underwriter. She loved to camp and enjoyed traveling. Her and her husband even visited all 50 states and a couple different countries. Ginger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Harold Palmer. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 65 years, Deryel Gray Clark; two sons, Deryel “Shawn” Clark and Courtney Gray Clark (wife, Jill); grandchildren, Cailin Marie Clark and Connor Gray Clark; two brothers, John P. Roe (wife, Jane) and Frank Roe; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Ginger will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Salisbury National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First Presbyterian Church in Kernersville at 611 Oakhurst St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.