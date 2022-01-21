Hailey

Belews Creek – Mr. Gary Wayne Hailey, 60, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on February 16, 1961 in Forsyth County to Jimmy Monroe and Patricia Bovender Hailey. Gary has been employed with Old Dominion Freight Lines for over 40 years. He loved the outdoors, whether it was getting ready for deer season by working in the woods on his land, deer and turkey hunting, or flounder fishing with his brother and sons. Gary loved his boys so much and loved watching them play sports. Even coaching them in baseball and basketball. He also loved his dog, Bella. Gary was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his son, Ryne Hailey. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Penny Jones Hailey; two sons, Matthew Hailey and Hunter Hailey (Lilly); his mother, Patricia “Pat” Hailey; two brothers, Ron Hailey (wife, Michelle) and Jimmy Hailey, Jr. (wife, Ginger); and two nephews, Devan Hailey and Tyler Hailey.

Per Gary’s wishes, he will be cremated and have his ashes spread over his favorite hunting spot and there will be a true celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Gary’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of his mother at 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, FL 33131. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Hailey family.