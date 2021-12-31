Malone

Wm. Gerald Malone, 85, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, January 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Kernersville, NC with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM Thursday prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Spartanburg, SC, Gerald was the husband of 54 years to the late, Helen Gilbert Malone and the son of Joseph Gist Malone and Edith Alma Marlowe Malone. He was the retired owner of Malone’s Express Lube. He previously had owned and operated Malone Decorating, and was terminal manager of Pilot Freight Carriers, Inc. Gerald was a true sportsman, having earned all-county high school honors in football, basketball, and baseball, becoming a semi-pro baseball player after high school. His sports enthusiasm also included hunting and fishing, camping, boating, and he was an avid and competitive golfer. He coached Kernersville Little League and was present and very vocal at all Grandchildren’s sports events from hometown to the collegiate level. He sometimes came for dance and piano recitals and a few choral concerts. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, a member of the Goforths Class of the church, and served with the Men’s Fellowship Ministry. He was an active member of the VFW.

Survivors include his four daughters, Angie Malone Sink (Tim), Pam Malone Norman (Keith), Carmie Malone Cook (Craig), and Melissa Malone Babcock (Jim). Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Adam Norman (Carrie), Joseph Norman, Christina Cook Holst (David), Lauren Sink Berry (Jim), Chad Cook (Lauren), Craig Cook, Nick Sink, Ben Babcock, and Jake Babcock. He was also blessed with nine great grandchildren, Sarah-Kate Berry, Levi Holst, Dylan Norman, Ethan Holst, Cooper Berry, Helen Holst, Carter Cook, Connor Berry, and Lynley Cook. Gerald was especially close to his siblings and spouses and Helen’s. Surviving are sister, Imogene Malone Horton (Robert); his brother, Ronnie Malone (Brenda), and special nephew, Chris Malone. Sisters-in-law, Mary Gilbert Gowan, Carol Gilbert Moore (James), and Bett Gilbert Lancaster. Also surviving are sister-in-law Kay Gilbert McClure; brother-in-law, Ken Gilbert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Malone, and brothers-in-law Charles Gowan, Perry Lancaster, Bill Gilbert, Jr. and Lewis Gilbert.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, P.O. Box 2044, Kernersville, NC 27285-2044. https://www.shepctrkville.com/donate