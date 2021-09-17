Merritt

Asheboro- Mr. Tony Randall “Randy” Merritt, 50, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born on March 3, 1971 in Forsyth County to Tony Francis and Linda King Merritt. He was a hard working man who enjoyed working outdoors with his tools and on his farm equipment, and with his hands. Randy loved cats and would feed any cat in the neighborhood. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his fiancée of 11 years, Billie DeNoyelles; three stepchildren, Michelle Perry (Logan), Melissia, and Michael; three step grandchildren, Ian, Ava, and Jaxson; his sister, Candy Monita (Ricardo); and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .