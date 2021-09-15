McCombs

Charles Ingram McCombs, 74, of Kernersville, entered into his heavenly home, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Kernersville Medical Center.

Born, August 20, 1947, in Crestview, Florida, he was the son of the late Clarence Medford and the late Mary Lee Weekly. He was a retired truck driver. Charles honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of the 70th Engineering Battalion, and was injured on hill 875 in the battle of Dak To. As a result, Charles was awarded the purple heart, presidential citation, and two meritorious citations. Charles was a family man, and devoted his life to his family. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Romano; daughter, Kimberly McCombs; and granddaughter, Brittany Reid.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mina McCombs of the home; children, Wendy McCombs, Tonya McCombs, Charlie Romano, Keith Romano, Angel Morgan, and Madlin Escobar; grandchildren, Jay, Cheryl, Cayleigh, Remi, Ryleigh, Skylar, and Jared; great-grandchildren, Aria and Austin; and a host of extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Charles’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles’s memory may be directed to the family, 9015 Ambridge Lane, Kernersville, NC, 27284.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel is serving the McCombs family.