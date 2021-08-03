A good heart has stopped beating, a beautiful soul has ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved, Genaro “Xavier” Camarena, 35, who found eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Born in Tucson, Arizona on April 6, 1986, Genaro was known for being the brightest light in any room, always quick with his wit, drawing smiles and laughter from any one he met. His affectionate, passionate, and big-hearted nature ensured him to never know a stranger. Graceful yet silly, skilled but humble, Genaro was a kind, hardworking, passionate, generous, and deeply caring soul. He loved a good story, the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Braves, grilling, swimming, movies, music, playing catch, and most of all being the best daddy to his daughter, Zoey Maxine.

Left to celebrate and cherish the etching he placed on their hearts are his loving wife, Kelsey Camarena, his daughter and the center of his world, Zoey Camarena, the family who were always his home, his Big sister and brother-in-law, Gina Loya-Smalley and Nate Smalley, his brother, Carlos Camarena, and the many friends who loved his heart.

His memory will continue to be honored, his ashes spread in his favorite place in the world, on his most favorite day of the year, by those he loved the most. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.