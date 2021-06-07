James

KERNERSVILLE – Nancy Ann Shropshire James, 77, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. Nancy was born on March 23, 1944 in Surry County to Moir and Geneva Whicker Shropshire. Her love of children led her to her work as a Day Care Teacher at Main Street Baptist Church for over 30 years, retiring from her teaching job to take care of her grandchildren and shower them with a grandmother’s love and attention. Nancy enjoyed her time at the beach and loved doing crafts, especially sewing and quilting. She spent many Mondays at the Kernersville Senior Center in their sewing classes.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her infant brother, James Shropshire; and a sister, Louise Shropshire.

Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Walter James; two daughters, Sharon Alderman (Scott), and Debra Chandler; six grandchildren, Jeremy Everidge, Ryan Everidge (Sarah), Matthew Everidge (Gabby), Kristen Alderman, Kayla Alderman, and Chase Alderman; two great grandchildren, Katie and Mason; and one sister, Faye Kiser (Jay).

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Don McGee officiating. Nancy will be entombed at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory following the service. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept, P O Box 338, Kernersville, NC 27285. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com