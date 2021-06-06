On Sunday, June 6, 2021, Belinda Stroup Lankford, age 68, went to Heaven to be with her Lord, with her family by her side.

She was born April 8, 1953, in Gastonia, NC, to Lehman Darrell Stroup and Rachel Ann (White) Stroup.

Belinda worked at Morse and Doyle, DDS as an Office Manager for 21 years. She married the love of her life, Stephen L. Lankford on October 26, 1985. Belinda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She and her family are members of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Belinda served her church in various leadership roles, such as Staff Parish Relations Chairperson, Trustee, Church Council, United Methodist Women’s Group for many years, and Finance Committee Chairperson.

In addition to her parents, Belinda was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Stroup and brother-in-law, Raymond Galloway.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Stephen L. Lankford; her children, Travis Dull (Lisa) of Ararat, NC, Amber Lankford Coley (Richard) and Chad S. Lankford (Christy) both of Kernersville, NC; and her grandchildren, Tyler Dull of Greensboro, NC, Colton Dull of Ararat, NC, Jessica Lankford Collins (Jordan) of Cary, NC, Dalton Lankford, Ashton Coley, Payton Coley, and Jon Graham Coley all of Kernersville, NC; sisters, Jane Galloway and Debbie Putnam (Roy) all of Kings Mountain, NC; and sister-in-law, Doris Stroup of Kings Mountain, NC.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9th from 1:00 – 2:00pm at Pine Grove UMC, 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC with a Memorial Service at 2:00pm in the sanctuary with Rev. Will Van Wieren officiating. A reception will follow for family and friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the service.

Belinda shared: “I would like to personally thank Jody Morse and Michael Doyle for their continued support and love over the past two years as the best boss a person could have.”

Donations have been requested directly to Pine Grove UMC, 1018 Piney Grove Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Condolences may be share with family online at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com or in person at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral and Cremation Services, 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.