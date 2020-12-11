Hester

Kernersville – Mrs. Nettie Farrington Hester, 103, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. Nettie was born March 3, 1917 in Forsyth County to Maude Farrington. She was a Charter Member of Main Street Baptist Church, she retired from Hanes Hosiery, and was a fantastic cook. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Coy Hester. Surviving are; her nephew Jack Marshall and wife Margaret, a niece Nancy Marshall, a great niece Beth Muter and husband John, great- great nephew Zack and wife Samantha, great- great- great niece Caelynne, many special extended nieces and nephews, and a very special friend and caretaker, Lisa Markland. A service was held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Donna Jones and Pastor Walter Overman officiating. Friends came to sign the register as well as viewed Mrs. Hester from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Monday, December 14, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com