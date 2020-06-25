McGee

Rober Clyde “Mac” McGee, III was born on January 16th, 1946 to the late Zora Faye Smith McGee and Rober Clyde McGee, Jr, of Kernersville, NC.

Mac is survived by his wife and soul-mate of 40 years, Patty White McGee and four children, Brant McGee and wife, Anna, Matthew McGee and wife, Mandy, Kristen “Krissy” McGee and husband, Adam Standley, and Bryan Lester and wife, Stacy.

Mac was blessed with 13 grandchildren, Iris, Isabella, Jasper, Bryson, Sophia, Dylan, Riley, Olivia, Evelyn, Ally, Emma, Eleanor, and Mila. His grandchildren were his greatest joy, and he loved spending time with them all.

He adored his special neighbors, Brian, Candace, Caroline, and Reagan Champe, and the family is forever grateful for their love and support of Mac and Patty.

This strong-willed, gentle man died peacefully in the home that Mac, Patty, and their children built themselves, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of the Piedmont for ensuring Mac’s comfort in his last days.

Mac served as a police officer in both Winston-Salem and Ocean Isle Beach, NC. He was a former North Carolina Army National Guard member, where he was a Sargent First Class. An aviation enthusiast, Mac worked for Aviation Underwriting Agency (AUA) for 28 years. He especially enjoyed the annual EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

An avid outdoorsman, Mac loved hunting, working on his property, and his special furry friends. One of his greatest passions was fishing, and he enjoyed numerous fishing trips on the coast with family.

A private celebration of life will be held at the family home at a later date.

