GREENSBORO – Ruby Josephine Stafford Cole, 93, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home. Ruby was born on September 15, 1927 in Guilford County to Will B. and Maranda Hendrix Stafford. She loved her family and friends and shared her love of cooking with young and old. Everyone was always welcome in her home and there was always plenty of food on the table. She also loved working in her yard and garden. Ruby was the rock of the family and it was important to her that her whole family stayed connected. She retired from Gilbarco in Greensboro.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Possie Esau Cole; a granddaughter, Lauren Cole; sisters, Jessie, Lucille, Nellie, Doris, and Viola; and brothers, Howard, Ralph, and Bill.

Surviving are her daughters, Janice Cole Macy (Danny) and Patricia Hooper (Cliff); her sons, Timothy Cole (Vickie) and Dennis Cole (Cindy); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister, Iris Farrington; a brother, Glenn Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

With social distancing observed and masks requested, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Northwest Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Hamann and Pastor Chad Macy officiating. Ruby will be available for viewing one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Carolinas Chapter – Raleigh Office, 7101 Creedmoor Road Suite 130, Raleigh, NC 27613 or AuthoraCare Collective – Greensboro Office, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405

