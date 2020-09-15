Timmons

Kernersville – Mrs. Nancy Goforth Timmons passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on August 17, 1931 in Winston-Salem. Nancy was from a large family. All seven of her brothers served in the military – five of her older brothers served in WWII. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bridge at the Senior Center in Kernersville. She also enjoyed various crafts and baking pies.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred Timmons; two children; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Nancy will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Main Street Baptist Church in Kernersville at 126 North Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.