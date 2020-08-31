McKinney

Mr. Lloyd “Bo” Gene McKinney 65, of Winston Salem passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at UNC Medical Center, Chapel Hill.

Bo was born October 1, 1954 in Ramp, West Virginia to Ralph and Joyann McKinney. He attended Hinton High School and moved to North Carolina in 1973. He retired with 46 years of service with TexTech Industries (formerly Takata, Highland Industries). He was dedicated to his work (perfect attendance for several years) and his family. Time spent with family was special and particularly his time at the farm in West Virginia, reunions in Virginia, get-togethers at Lake Lanier, trips to Cherry Grove Beach and hunting and fishing with his friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Bo was preceded in death by his brother, Pete McKinney; brother, Roger McKinney and sister, Brenda Gay McKinney.

Bo is survived by his wife, Artetta Morgan McKinney; children, daughter, Megan McKinney of Kernersville, North Carolina and son, Ethan McKinney of Kernersville, North Carolina; a very special grandchild, Morgan; brother, Don McKinney of Geraldine, Alabama; sister, Sonya Devine of Port St Lucie, Florida; sister, Pat Halsey and husband Jack of Gastonia, North Carolina; sister, Joyce Moore and husband, Newt of Gainesville, Georgia; and brother, Davy McKinney and wife, Tammey of Hix, West Virginia and a special uncle, Richard Lowe and wife, Carol of Kernersville, North Carolina.

A Memorial Service for Bo will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of UNC Medical Center, Chapel Hill for their wonderful care of Bo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jason Kendall Ray Transplant Fund, PO Box 6326, Concord, NC 28027 or at www.jray.org .

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .