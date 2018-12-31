Ziglar



Kernersville – Mr. James Thomas “Tom” Ziglar, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1931 in Forsyth County to Thomas Ruffin and Mary Della Nelson Ziglar. He was a veteran of the United States Army. In recent years, Tom attended Gospel Light Baptist Church as he was able. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Nascar. Tom took pride in his yard, making sure it looked good. He also liked to garden and enjoyed feeding and watching deer that came to his back yard every day. Tom loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Lounary Marie Ziglar; one daughter, Angie Landreth; two sisters, Ruby Harris and Helen Whicker; one brother, Marvin Ziglar; and one step-son, Ricky.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Ziglar; three sons, Ronnie Ziglar, Dale Ziglar (Marty), and Donnie Ziglar (Sunday); two daughters, Sherri Westmoreland (Greg) and Cathy Ziglar (Kip); nine grandchildren, Jamie, Mark, Thomas, Josh, Tyler, Brianna, Brandi, Whitney, and Heather; thirteen great grandchildren; one brother, Bill Ziglar (Kathleen); three sisters, Brenda Bowman (Buddy), Linda Shelton, and Doris Moffitt; and four step children, Jay, Gina, Daryl, and Sherry. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. William Kelly, Tom’s primary care physician, whom he greatly respected for many years; his caregiver, Cheryl Pegram (her dog, Bella); and all of his neighbors who would call or come by to check on him.

A funeral service for Tom will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Brother Joe Chandler officiating. Burial followed the service at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kernersville Masonic Lodge at 701 S Main St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.