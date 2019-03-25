Zeleske

Gloria Zeleske passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in her home in Kernersville, NC. She was born on March 21, 1927 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00AM Saturday March 30, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Paul Dechant, O.S.F.S. officiating. Inurnment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

She was a first generation American born to parents who immigrated from Italy. Gloria was the seventh of eight children. She married her husband Frank (Nick) Zeleske in 1948. In 1964 she moved with her husband and children to Matawan, NJ. She resided there until 1991 when she and her husband retired and moved to Kernersville, NC.

As a girl, at the encouragement of her mother, Gloria studied the piano at the Julliard School of Music in New York City, NY. She became quite proficient, and, throughout her life if a piano was available, and if asked, she was happy to play for others.

Throughout her life, Gloria was an extremely energetic person and was affectionately called “Go Go” by her brother. In her retirement she worked at the nursery at the Kernersville YMCA until she was 84 years old and enjoyed water aerobics classes into her late 80’s. She was a woman of faith and she and her husband were members of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC.

Gloria had a good sense of humor and was the heart of her family. Her greatest love, and her legacy, was being a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Frank Zeleske, her parents Luigi and Teresa Zagarola, seven siblings, including brother Victor Zagarola and sister Ann Imsho.

She is survived by her daughters, Dolores Shillinglaw, Connie Meints, and Deborah Fitzpatrick: grandchildren Greg Munning Jr, Todd Munning, and Nick Meints.

Although her warmth and love with be greatly missed, Gloria’s loved ones like to think of her as reunited with and sharing laughs with those that passed before her, while enjoying a big plate of pasta.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com