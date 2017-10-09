Yount

Mr. David Allen “Porkchop” Yount, 61, of Kernersville passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his home. He was born July 24, 1956 in Cumberland County to Robert and Marjorie “Pat” Wichern Yount. Porkchop was a 1974 graduate of East Forsyth High School and received a degree in Welding from Guilford College. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force and was retired from Lorillard Tobacco Company. David was a hard working man that enjoyed the simple things like hunting, fishing, sitting on the porch shooting the breeze and telling the occasional tall tale. More than anything he loved his family and could not have been more proud of the three kids that called him Gramps. He was preceded in death by a son, Marshall Yount. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hughes Yount of the home; one son, Justin Yount and wife, Savanna of Germanton; one daughter, Jennifer Del Real and husband, Reymund of Walkertown; three grandchildren, Cruz and Avery Del Real and Ava Yount; his parents of McAllen, TX; one brother, Danny Yount of Walnut Cove; and one sister, Debbie Yount of Kernersville. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons with Daniel Atkins officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM. Memorials may be made to American Legion Kernersville Post 36, P. O. Box 2166, Kernersville, NC 27285. The arrangements are by Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.