Youngs

George Phillip Youngs, 77, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 4:10 pm.

He was born on November 24, 1940 in Norwich, NY to Floyd Youngs, Sr. and Gertrude Primer Youngs. He was one of 12 children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd “Junior” Youngs, Jr., William “Billy” Youngs, and Robert “Bobby” Youngs; son in law, Terry Sharp; and one great grandchild.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Wilson Youngs. Also surviving are three daughters, Terry Ann Youngs (husband, Ken Gleason), Hope Youngs Castle (husband, Steven), and Melissa Youngs Sharp; 8 siblings, Walter Youngs, Ralph Youngs, Ronald Youngs (wife, Kathy), Betty Simpson (husband, Mike), Judy Boggess (husband, Lloyd), Ethel Chandler (husband, Jake), Susie Youngs, and Duncan Youngs; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date in New York. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.