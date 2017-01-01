Yokeley Farm

Chris Yokeley and his wife, Sandy, have a passion for sustainable, pasture-raised beef cattle. On their farm, Yokeley Farms, located in the Union Cross area, they raise Red Angus and Shorthorns.

Chris’ passion for the farm started when he was younger, growing up on the farm in the 1970. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 1 & 2, 2020 edition.