The YMCA of Northwest N.C. has issued a statement following the arrest of one of its former employees accused of numerous child sex offenses in Kernersville which allegedly occurred more than 20 years ago.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 18 & 19, 2017 edition.
YMCA comments
The YMCA of Northwest N.C. has issued a statement following the arrest of one of its former employees accused of numerous child sex offenses in Kernersville which allegedly occurred more than 20 years ago.
Previous post: Citizen of the Year
Next post: Armed robbery