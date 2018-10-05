An annual yard sale fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 6 will benefit a nine-year-old Kernersville boy fighting sickle cell disease. Don’t miss it because young Lanxton Brown will once again be there selling lemonade.
For more, see the Thursday, October 4, 2018 edition.
Yard sale for Lanxton
