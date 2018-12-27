Wright

KERNERSVILLE – Gloria Jackson Wright, 93, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at her home. Gloria was born on November 16, 1925 in Surry County to Stonewall and Lesther Chilton Jackson. She was an active member at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church where she was involved in several different ministries throughout the years. Gloria was a great seamstress who shared her abilities with her family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandma, and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wright; a brother, Hubert Jackson; a sister, Polly Atkins; and a son-in-law, Tommy Clinard. Surviving are her daughter, Jean Clinard; two sons, Don Wright (Deloris), and Jeff Wright; five grandchildren, Brian Clinard (Brooke), Christy Clinard, Beverly Chambers, Richard Wright, and Jason Wright (Connie); eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Lindy Jackson (Vera); sister-in-law, Mildred Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday December 30, 2018 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rorie officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Bunker Hill UMC, 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC, 27284. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com