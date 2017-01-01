Worthy Warriors

Having created the program Worthy Warriors, a free religious-based fitness program held out of two local churches, Andrea Albohn encourages the community to get healthy in the New Year.

The Worthy Warriors fitness program is held in churches and combines faith and fitness.

“We’re at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (UMC) and at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church,” she said. “I wanted to change things up and not do the same routines. I wanted to include things that would benefit the entire body.”

Albohn said she wanted to offer the classes at Morris Chapel UMC because she has been attending the church for almost six years.

“That was the location that I had to offer and I also had a few people coming from Fountain of Life and their fellowship hall was available on Saturdays,” she shared.

Albohn has been a fitness instructor going on six years and has been teaching Worthy Warriors for one year.

Albohn said she started teaching free classes, first through ReFit, after she went through her own weight struggle.

“I have lost about 125 pounds through diet and exercise and just wanted to share my knowledge with others who struggle,” she said.

Albohn said ReFit offered cardio and dance, but since transitioning to Worthy Warriors, she has added toning with weights or body resistance and routines with drum sticks, as well as floor work.

“Our mission vision is that we want to honor our bodies by taking care of them through exercise and self-care,” she said. “Maybe you are looking for a place to belong and not be judged for what you can or cannot do. We celebrate the ‘tries’ and strive for progress over perfection,” she said.

Albohn noted that they usually have anywhere from 25 – 40 people. The classes are about an hour long with a 45-minute workout and 15 minutes of heart work, devotion and prayer.

Along with the workout classes, Albohn said she also offers free cooking classes.

“I also offer food and nutrition training, as well as Bible study and daily encouragement,” she said. “Everything is free, but supplies are not included for the cooking classes.”

During the food and nutrition training, Albohn said they get together at the church and cook and participants go home with a meal for the week.

“The purpose is to teach people healthy recipes and healthy cooking so they can make better food choices and have better options,” she said.

Now in the New Year, Albohn said Worthy Warriors is a great place for people looking to improve their health.

“I know in the New Year people are looking for a new place and looking for somewhere to start and we just want you to start. If you come in, we can get you going,” she said.

Albohn noted that exercise is important for a healthy body.

“We feel like you need to take care of your body like a temple and we need to be able to do our daily tasks. If we take care of our bodies, we are able to do those things. It’s also good stress relief and a great way to make friends,” she said. “We always say life is not to be lived alone. We say, we may just be the tribe you’re looking for.”

Albohn said classes are free to the community and anyone is welcome, although it is mostly women that attend.

Classes are held on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Morris Chapel UMC, located at 2715 Darrow Rd. in Walkertown, and Saturdays at 9 a.m. at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, located at 323 Hopkins Rd. in Kernersville.

Albohn noted that Mondays are referred to as Warrior Cardio and are more of the cardio dance night. Participants do not need to bring anything to this class. Thursdays are known as Warrior Strong and are more of the toning and floor work. Participants should bring light weights (1 – 3 pounds are recommended) and a yoga mat. Saturdays are a combo of both classes and Albohn said she usually has drum sticks that she provides.

For more information about Worthy Warriors, visit facebook.com/worthywarriors413.