Woods

Kernersville – Mrs. Nellie Grey Roberts Woods, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home with the loving support of her family. Mrs. Woods was born in Alleghany County, North Carolina on March 24, 1929 to John Emmett and Delphia Caroline Cockerham Roberts. First and foremost, she was a faithful and spiritual mother; a strong and independent protector.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Lee Woods; a sister Alverta Jones; a brother Ellwood Roberts; two half-brothers, and five half-sisters.

She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Woods Batson, Lorian ‘Lori Woods’ Eades, and Janice Woods Owens (John Owens); eight grandchildren – Israel J. Batson, Natasha S. Ward, Amber C. Crews, Cody S. Hoppe, Caleb S. Hoppe, Erin L. Hoppe, Jim Lovings, and Kimberly Shaw; six great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville, North Carolina, with Rev. Dan Hipply officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.