Woodie

Earnest C. “E. C.” Woodie, 77, died peacefully June 19, 2017 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a long fight with Lewy Body dementia.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 12:00PM Thursday June 22, 2017 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 11:00AM until time for the service on Thursday.

A native of Lenoir, E.C. was the son of the late Edith and Kendall Woodie. He was a retired cost analyst for Burlington Industries and later was employed by Flow Automotive in the Sales Department.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by a son Kendall Woodie, and his brother Glenn Woodie.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Frances Woodie; son Donald Woodie; sister Emo-gene Beane; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Many thanks are given to caregiver David Paden and special friend Teresa Sedberry.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hos-pice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103 or the Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Daycare, 231 Melrose Street, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103.