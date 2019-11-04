Wood

Greensboro – Allison “Al” Wood of High Point passed away Monday, November 4th, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. He was 79 years old.

Born in Jamestown to the late Howard and Lillian Cox Wood, Al attended Jamestown High School and then graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1962 with a B.S. in Industrial Management. After serving both active and reserve duty in the Army, he was employed by Burlington Industries as an Industrial Engineer for 17 years. He retired as a Plant Manager from AMP/TE Connectivity. As the consummate southern gentleman and host, Al was one who never met a stranger and strived to make everyone feel at home and welcome. You never went on a trip, to his house or a tailgate when he wasn’t ready with your favorite drink or food. Al always enjoyed having a good time with family and friends. And through it all he was impeccably dressed, well groomed, and smelled wonderful. He especially loved singing in the chancel choir and all the people at Covenant Church United Methodist.

On August 25, 1962 he married his beautiful wife Betty Boulding Wood. They were blessed with two wonderful sons and families, Keith, Jody, Edie and Xander Wood of Greensboro and David, Amal, Layla and Nora Wood of Kernersville. He loved his grandkids completely and always made sure they had a little traveling money. Also surviving are his sisters Rita Thomas of Trinity and Judy Helms of Franklin, TN and many loved nephews and nieces.

A memorial service to celebrate Al’s life will be held Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 at Covenant Church United Methodist in High Point. Visitation with the family will immediately precede the service, beginning at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly welcomed by Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, N.C. 27407 or Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Ave. High Point, N.C. 27265. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.