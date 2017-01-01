Woman charged

Amanda Eileen Lawson, age 37, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged on November 21 with Felony Death by Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle, Driving While Impaired, and Failure to Yield right of way on a left turn for the traffic fatality involving William Allen Boles on November 8.

Lawson was transported to the Forsyth County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.