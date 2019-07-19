Wilson

R. V. Wilson, Jr., 95, passed away at his home in Chattanooga, TN and entered the presence of his Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born in Kernersville to Ralph V. Wilson, Sr. and Stella Rumley Wilson. He has been living in Chattanooga for the past 25 years near his daughter and family.

R. V. loved and served the Lord through many years, and most recently as a deacon at Morris Hill Baptist in Chattanooga. He was a wise, honorable man of outstanding character. He touched many people with his kindness and sense of humor.

R. V. served in the Army-Air Force as an airplane mechanic in Walla Walla, WA during WWII.

Returning to Kernersville he worked at the Kernersville News. After that he worked at the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel as supervisor in the composing room, retiring after 35 years.

R. V. was instrumental in establishing the Jaycees in Kernersville and served as their first president. He liked to read and educated himself in many avenues. He enjoyed being involved with horses with his daughter, Gwen, for several years, he was a beekeeper with his young grandson, Kelly, and he enjoyed deer hunting, camping in the mountains and at the coast.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Faye (Myron) Sexton. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane Pegg Wilson, in 2015. They had been sweethearts since third grade and literally spent a lifetime together. He was also preceded in

death by his infant son, Ralph V. Wilson, III and infant daughter, Alice Ann Wilson.

R. V. is survived by his daughter Gwen and son-in-law Jerry (“Punk”) Echols of Chattanooga,

TN. The Lord blessed R. V. with five grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren who survive him: Kelly Echols, Slater, Ember of White Salmon, WA….Paige (Jim) Batten, Chase, Chad, Somer, Sydney of Apison, TN….Joy (Chris) Petty, Emily, Anna, Caleb of Bolivia, South America….Amy (Justin) Park, Mikayla, Camden, Lane of Chattanooga, TN….Mark (Nicole) Echols, Logan, Christian of Chattanooga, TN. Additionally, R. V. is survived by his nephew Neal Wilson Sexton of Winston-Salem, NC.

R. V. will always be loved and respected by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed!

