Wilson

High Point – Mr. Jerry Clyde Wilson, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. Jerry was born in Forsyth County on February 5, 1950 to Cletus Ray and Nellie Bodenhamer Wilson. As a veteran, he served his country for eight years in the United States Marine Corps. Jerry enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, and cooking. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was proceeded in death by two grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob Meadows; one sister, Martha Ann Calhoun; and four brothers, George, Ray, Billy, and Marvin Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeri Wilson Meadows (husband, Chris); three grandchildren, Connor, Ryder, and Cadence Meadows; four sisters, Alice Shore, Sadie Gortman, Linda Glascoe, and Dorothy Wilson; and two brothers, Roger and David Wilson.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 3:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .