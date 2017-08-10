Wilson

Kernersville – Marshall Manuel Wilson, Jr., age 70, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born on October 23, 1946 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to parents Dorothy and Marshall Wilson, Sr. Marshall graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1965 and married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn, in 1967. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 1st.

Hard work and devotion to family were values he esteemed and instilled in all those around him. When his two sons, Jonathan and Michael, asked for bicycles as kids, he bought them a tractor and taught them how to grow and string green beans. He told them that when they sold enough beans at the farmer’s market they could buy their own bikes. He was a United States Army Vet-eran serving from December 4, 1968 to December 3, 1970 in the 56th S&S Battalion. He eventu-ally made a career with Gant Oil Company and rose to the position of Controller. He and his wife began a successful landscaping and nursery business together in 1997 where they grew and sold flowers to the community.

Marshall was a simple man but incredibly attentive and devoted to his family. He liked his coffee black, making a peach cobbler for the grandkids, and watching old westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall Sr. and Dorothy Wilson. He is survived by his five sisters; Carol Badgett, Dona Gauldin, Susan Freeman, Cindy Blakely, and Kim Larrimore-Rice.

He leaves his name and legacy with his beloved wife of 50 years; Carolyn Wilson, and their two sons; Jonathan (wife Amy) and Michael (wife Shannon) Wilson. He has four grandchildren; Mat-thew (20), Allison (17), Carrie Paige (17), and Aaron (14).

Marshall had been ill for the past 20 years and homebound for the last 10. He fought a good fight and provided well for his family. Marshall was the embodiment of 2 Timothy 4:7“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kern-ersville Chapel with Dr. Rob Decker officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.