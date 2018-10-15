Williard

OAK RIDGE – Paul Lewis Willard, 67, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 14, 2018. Paul was born on July 22, 1951 to the late Lucian and Mintora Williard. Paul was employed at Mayer Textile for 38 years. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Williard and John Walter Williard; and one sister, Marie Morris. Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Jackie Lewis Willard; a daughter, Joy Willard; a son, Bryan Willard (Dee); a stepdaughter, Cheryl Grubbs; 3 grandchildren, Kierra Roseboro, Brayden Willard, and Brody Willard; 2 step-grandchildren, Miranda Grubbs and Houston Grubbs; a brother, John Williard; two sisters, Janie Lee and Bertha Carlyle. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Josh Greene officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be held at Ai Methodist Memorial Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com